Stags’ FA Cup third round replay with Cardiff now an all-ticket tie

Mansfield Town fans have until midnight on Monday 15th January to buy their tickets to see the Stags take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round replay.

Following the goalless draw between the two teams in South Wales, Tuesday night’s replay at the One Call Stadium has seen demand for tickets reach new highs.

The club hope the move will “maximise revenue” and “help to create a vociferous atmosphere”.

A statement from the club reads: “As part of the club’s endeavours to maximise its capacity at One Call Stadium for Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup third round replay at home to Cardiff City, the tie is now all-ticket.

“Therefore, supporters should be aware that tickets cannot be bought via telephone, online or in person after midnight on Monday 15 January – except for disabled supporters, who can purchase up until kick-off on Tuesday evening.

“EFL regulations state that the club must reserve 10% of its stadium capacity if match tickets are sold on the day of the game.

“However, the club can sell-out its total capacity prior to a match, though if this policy is activated the club cannot sell tickets on the day of the game.

“Therefore, in an attempt to maximise revenue and help create a vociferous atmosphere for the club’s players and management, tickets could only be purchased in advance of Tuesday’’s fixture.

“Supporters are reminded that they must be seated in accordance to the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.

“The club’s ticket office is open from 10am until 5pm today (Friday). Tickets are now on general sale. The easiest way to buy tickets is online via www.stagstickets.co.uk

“Moreover, the ticket office will be open tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am until 4pm, where tickets can be both purchased and collected.

“The club encourages supporters to collect tickets today/tomorrow as queues on Tuesday are expected to be larger than a regular home matchday.

“Tickets for the Cardiff match can be collected at the ticket office up until kick-off (7.45pm) on Tuesday, but cannot be purchased anew.”

Meanwhile, the winners of Mansfield Town and Cardiff City will face Premier League leaders Manchester City at home in round four - a match which will be televised live on BBC One on Sunday 28 January (4pm kick-off).