Stags’ ex-manager nominated for League Two award

Steve Evans has been shortlisted for the League Two Manager of the Month Award for February.

Evans, who resigned as Mansfield Town manager last week, helped guide the Stags to 10 points from their five games in the month.

He is shortlisted with John Coleman at Accrington Stanley, Mark Cooper at Forest Green Rovers and Joe Dunne at Cambridge United.

Stanley were fifth when February began, jostling for position in the play-off places. A stellar month of performances under Coleman’s wily guidance later, and 16 points for a possible 18 lifted them into second, within three points of leaders Luton.

Intelligent acquisition during the transfer window was matched by a consequent improvement in results for Cooper at Forest Green with 10 points gained from four unbeaten February games, which moved his side six points clear of the relegation places.

While Dunne, in temporary charge following the dismissal of Shaun Derry, re-invigorated both his club and his players. By encouraging them to play with freedom and without fear, he led them to three wins from four games.

The winner will be announced on Friday 9th March.