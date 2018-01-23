Stags delight as Rose signs extension with League One clubs chasing his services

Mansfield Town were delighted and relieved to see leading goalscorer Danny Rose sign a new contract with the club this afternoon which will keep him at One Call Stadium until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The club also has the option to extend it by a further year after that.

While fans clamour for news of new signings in the current transfer window, this is still a crucial bit of business for the club to complete with top League One clubs already making enquiries to sign him.

The Barnsley-born frontman has netted 13 goals in all competitions this season to help the Stags to seventh place in Sky Bet League Two, just two points from third position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Morecambe.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club from Bury in May 2016, has improved considerably since Steve Evans’ became Mansfield boss in November 2016.

Now a fans’ favourite at the club, Rose is widely believed to be one of the hottest properties in Sky Bet League Two.

After putting pen to paper, boss Steve Evans said: “I’m absolutely delighted that young Danny has signed an extended contract and I’m very grateful to Carolyn Radford (chief executive officer) for getting this over the line.

“I pointed it out to the Radford family back in the summer, that if Danny progressed as much as I thought he would then we should be securing him with a contract that keeps the wolves from the door.

“In the past week, we have already turned down offers from two high-end League One clubs (for Danny) so from that respect, this new contract is positive news for our supporters.

“When I arrived at the football club, Danny was obviously not a key part of the team, but I remembered the kid from his early days at Barnsley and latterly with Bury and I always thought highly of him.

“I often said to Paul Raynor ‘if we can get the best out of Danny Rose then he’s going to be one hell of a player, because I know he’s got it in the tank’.

“In fairness to the player himself - and with slight applause to Paul Raynor – Danny is the one who is responsible for producing some top performances that for me, make him one of the best three strikers in Sky Bet League Two.”

Rose said: “I’m delighted. I’m very happy to get this over the line and I’m now just looking forward to seeing what we can achieve here this season.

“It’s been a very good season so far but I don’t want the standards to drop. I said this earlier on in the season - I want to continue to perform and get the goals for the lads to help us continue our good form.

“I’ve not reached this 13-goal mark before (in a season) in my career so it’s nice to hit that mark by January and I’m hoping to continue that.

“I have to give credit to my teammates. Without them I wouldn’t have had the chances. There have been some great crosses put in to me so I must pay credit to my teammates.

“I don’t want to sit on this contract. I want to keep going and see how many goals I can get and what we can do as a team.

“My aim is to get as many goals as possible. As a team we want to remain in the promotion mix.”

On the Stags’ fans, he said: “The fans have been brilliant ever since I’ve arrived here. “I can’t state how good they’ve been to me, with the song they’ve created etc. I want to repay them even more with good performances and goals as a part of this squad.”