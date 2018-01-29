Stags defender returns to Cambridge on loan

Mansfield Town defender George Taft today rejoined fellow Sky Bet League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old centre half initially joined the U’s on transfer deadline day in August and went on to play 11 times for Shaun Derry’s side, helping to keep six clean sheets.

The former Burton Albion man returned to One Call Stadium upon the completion of his loan earlier this month, but has found it difficult to break into a backline which boasts one of the best defensive records in the division.

Despite a goal and a good display in the reserves last week, Stags have plenty of cover in that department

Stags manager Steve Evans said: “George had a terrific spell at the back end of his loan last time with Cambridge United so it made sense that they signed him again. “George is a good player, there is no doubt he strengthens Shaun Derry’s team. “He goes with our best wishes. He is a really good professional who is liked and respected by all of us.”

