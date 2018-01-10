Stags defender returns but set to head out on loan again

Mansfield Town centre half George Taft is back at the club after spending the first half of the season on loan to Saturday’s opponents Cambridge United.

However, Taft is still well down the pecking order at the One Call Stadium with Stags well off in that department and boss Steve Evans admitted Taft will be heading out again this month.

“He will be going back out – it’s as simple as that,” said Evans.

“He is a fantastic lad – a great professional – and I had really high hopes for him back in the summer.

“He’s been at Cambridge and done really well.

“We’re not saying Cambridge are not wanting to do something further going forward, but at this minute in time they’re not.

“He is back in here and I’ve had a couple of managers come on about him already. We’ll see where that goes.”