Stags confirm award-wining programme will continue, despite EFL vote

Mansfield Town have confirmed they will continue to produce their award-winning matchday programme next season, despite the possibility of clubs being allowed to cease production of programmes next season.

A number of clubs have asked the EFL if the mandatory publication of a match programme can end after a decline in sales and the proliferation of digital and social media, which has the ability to deliver the same content in a more cost effective manner.

A vote will be taken on the matter this summer but Mansfield Town head of media and communications Mark Stevenson said: “The club will continue to produce a match programme next season, regardless of the outcome of the vote by EFL clubs.

“With that said, it is a sensible decision to propose this motion.

“Some clubs, quite rightly, are concerned about declining sales and losing money on their programmes, though fortunately we are not one of them.

“We see the programme as a traditional part of the matchday experience as well as an opportunity to showcase the club – its history and current progress, in every area possible.

“Despite it not being groundbreaking, the club still makes an annual profit on its programme, so from a commercial perspective it can be still be beneficial.”

Stevenson added: “We understand, in the current digital age, that creating a programme is more challenging than in the past.

“The requirement for exclusive content in the publication is therefore of even greater importance.

“Content is king. Pack the publication with exclusive, insightful content, wherever possible, with a range of subject matters to tailor it to every audience and a football programme can still have real value.

“The club will continue next season to deliver a worthy programme to its supporters next season, and from the club’s point of view, we’ll be aiming to win awards for it whenever we can.”

At its annual meeting next month, EFL Clubs will vote on a proposal that will determine whether or not it is an absolute requirement to produce a match programme from the start of season 2018/19 onwards.

Irrespective of the outcome, The EFL will continue to produce a match programme for its five competitions finals (Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and the Sky Bet play-offs).

Mansfield Town have just won the Programme of the Year award for Sky Bet League Two, chosen by highly-acclaimed Programme Monthly.

It is the first time the Stags have won the League Two award from Programme Monthly and follows an accolade for best programme by Sports Trader magazine last season.

In their critique of the programme, titled ‘The Stag’, the panel said the publication was ‘quality on all fronts’.