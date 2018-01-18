Stags closing in on one transfer target

Mansfield Town have an outside chance of landing one of their January transfer targets before the weekend, but if successful, the player is unlikely to be pitched in against visiting Cheltenham Town.

Stags boss Steve Evans is playing a waiting game with the window past its midway point and no new faces as yet.

Club CEO Carolyn Radford is hard at work chasing Evans’ prime targets and he said: “Carolyn has a list of players that we like. I got an update after Tuesday’s game that she is working really hard on it.

“We’ve not moved off that list yet – and I don’t really want to move off it as every one of the players on that list would improve what we’ve got or add to it. We are being very selective.

“We are really close to one – we’re not so close to many others.” As to whether one would be done before the weekend, he said: “You can never say never, there is one we’re getting close on.

“I like them to be training a couple of days with the group. That doesn’t mean they won’t arrive. But whether they arrive in time to be involved on Saturday we’ll have to see.”

He added: “We are only looking for two or three maybe. I think the chairman is maybe thinking I’m going to have four.

“I’d be delighted with two or three who improve what we’ve got.

“We have already got a fantastic dressing room with really good players who can easily play the top end of this division.”