Stags chase two new faces - but fans told not to expect big names

Mansfield Town are still hoping to add a couple more new faces to the squad before the January transfer window slams shut at 11pm tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Boss Steve Evans brought in talented Swansea City youngster Adam King yesterday and is working hard to make a couple of other deals happen, though warned fans not to expect any big name additions.

Evans said: “We are trying to do one or two bits and I have been on the blower with the chairman and Mrs Radford early this morning. We’re trying to pull one or two things together.

“I think it will be a maximum of two. But if we don’t add to the group I won’t turn grey or lose any sleep.

“We have a fantastic dressing room. We are just trying to get one or two in who could help us.”

He continued: “They are not going to be names that supporters will go ‘wow’, they will be more like young Kingy.

“But do we think they’ll be ‘wow’ for us? What did Ben Whiteman do? What did Alex MacDonald do? People didn’t really appreciate what we were bringing in when we put the squad together.

“We are just fine-tuning it now. We have to be careful what we add. Zander Diamond tells me he doesn’t need to work hard in this dressing room like some captains have to to get the spirit there.

“Our spirit has been there, even in losing spells. You don’t want to be putting any bad apples in a dressing room like that for sure.”

Evans is hoping not be still chasing players at the 11th hour but admitted it could happen, though his hopes are high it could all be sorted by mid-morning tomorrow.

“I don’t envisage us being late but it can change,” he said.

“Someone could pick up the phone and suddenly say they’ve got someone in and this player has become available.

“If I think he can add something to what we’ve got I will go to the chairman and chief exec, and if they say press the button we could be here late.

“But we are hoping out business will be done by mid-morning tomorrow.”

Evans has fended off bids for four of his players in the window and said: “There will be no one who is playing a major part leaving for money.

“The chairman made that clear to me on Saturday evening which is wonderful support from a fantastic family.

“But there may still be one or two go out on loan. We have opportunities that we have to speak to the players about.

“They make the decisions. If they decide to stay and fight that’s great for me.

“But you are not going to be allowed in my office next week to moan about why you’re not in the team.

“We present options if we don’t see you getting game time as we sit here now – though that can change with injuries, suspensions or loss of form.”