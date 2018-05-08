Stags chairman backing Flitcroft to achieve Stags glory

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford said David Flitcroft is the right man to take the club into League One and will back him to the hilt.

Radford was speaking at the club’s annual awards night just a day after the bitter disappointment of missing out on this season’s play-offs.

Flitcroft took over for the last 12 games after Steve Evans quit to join Peterborough United, but was unable to keep the dream alive for an expensively-assembled squad who were pre-season title favourites.

However, Radford was firm in his backing of the former Swindon and Bury boss and said: “On the field, I share the disappointment of everyone in this room of us not being able to reach the play-offs.

“We have many talented players in this squad who will be with us on the journey ahead. And leading our campaign is a man who has experienced success in this division before.

“David left a good club in Swindon Town to join us here. He believes in the Stags, our values, our principles and our ambition. He is the right man, at the right time, to lead us to the next level.

“David will have my unending support in the campaign ahead. We will go again. Together.”

He added: “Our club is growing bigger, better and stronger than ever before. And that work will continue.

“I will not rest or sleep until this club is everything I dreamed it could be. And dreams become reality only when we want them badly enough.

“We won’t only wish for it. We will work for it. Together; with a one club, one cause mentality.

“We should always remember that alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much.

“Our supporters are the beating heart of our club and their united qualities of patience, passion and encouragement are what makes them the very best.

“We are all one team, one family. Let us support each other in every way we can heading into next season and look back in 12 months and say ‘Together, we did it’.

“Carolyn and I are fortunate enough to run a number of successful businesses and the truth is that there is nothing you can’t accomplish if you are absolutely committed to achieving, and determined to overcome whatever life throws at you along the way.”