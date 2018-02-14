Stags boss would love Scotland job

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans has admitted he’d love to be considered for the vacant Scotland job - but has suggested that Malky Mackay should also be a contender.

Evans, who has turned the Stags into genuine top three contenders, told the Sunday Sun: “Would I back myself for it? Yes, absolutely. Do I think there are better candidates? Yes, but there’s a select few.

“I don’t think we should go foreign. I think we had enough with Berti Vogts.

“I look at Malky Mackay, who was overwhelmingly successful with Cardiff. From a football point of view, he did absolutely nothing wrong in England.

“The whole of the game felt for him after what he went through.”