Stags boss pays tribute to England legend Armfield

Stags manager Steve Evans has paid tribute to former England skipper and Blackpool stalwart Jimmy Armfield, who it was announced today had died at the age of 82.

“I met him a few times at Wembley and I though he was an absolute legend.

“He will get the reaction from football this week that the man deserves.

“I was fortunate to meet him. I’ve been very fortunate over the years to meet the likes of the Fergusons and the Cloughs, they are people that will be with me until I leave this world. Rest in Peace Jimmy Armfield.”

Armfield was capped 43 times by England, skippering them 15 times, and made a club record 627 appearances for Blackpool.

He later managed Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United, and was a BBC radio commentator for more than 35 years.