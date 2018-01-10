Stags boss Evans ready to sock it to dressing room joker!

Steve Evans is delighted with the team spirit at Mansfield Town right now – but the manager is hot on the trail of the joker who went too far and cut up his socks!

“Confidence and team spirit comes from winning and this is a great dressing room with some fantastic characters in there,” smiled Evans.

“In fact I am looking for the person who cut my socks up on the trip to Cardiff. If I find the culprit they are in serious trouble!

“I went home with one full sock and one half-a-sock. I am looking for them.”

He added: “They are a brilliant group that work hard. They know if they don’t work hard they go out, it’s as simple as that.

“Can we work a little bit smarter as we go forward? Yes. “Will we be better when we get into February than we were in the early part of the season? I believe so. But that lies at their feet.”