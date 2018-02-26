Stags boss Evans favourite for Posh job but denies any contact from hometown club

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans today assured fans he had not had any contact from Peterborough United, despite being installed as bookies’ favourite to be the League One club’s new manager.

Evans lives in Peterborough and is very good friends with the chairman and staff at Posh, so it’s no surprise that, with Stags flying high and Evans’ stock on the rise, he is 6/4 favourite with Betvictor.

Evans left the ground to head home to Peterborough to beat tonight’s expected snow, saying: “Let me tell supporters I will be in Peterborough tonight – that’s for sure.

“You get speculation as a manager because of what your team does.

“For me to be going anywhere it would have to be 100 per cent right.

“We are fighting so hard here with 12 games to go and that’s our only thought process, our only focus.

“I have no thoughts on it, I don’t deal in speculation.

“John and Carolyn Radford have been in here today and they’ve not spoken to me about anything other than getting ready for Stevenage.”

Peterborough parted company with manager and former club skipper Grant McCann this week with Posh 10th in the table, six points outside the play-off positions after failing to win a game since last month.

Stags have seen off interest in Evans’ services from Gillingham, Swindon and Qatar since he joined in November 2016.