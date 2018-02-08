Stags booster as Mellis returns

Mansfield Town were today boosted by the news that midfield ace Jacob Mellis could be back in the squad for Saturday’s big game at rivals Swindon Town.

The former Chelsea man has missed three games with a hamstring tear but returned to first team training today.

Manager Steve Evans said: “The news I am waiting to hear on is whether we have Jacob Mellis back – another son of mine, he is that talented and I love him.

“Every day we’ve got Jacob Mellis in our group we are better. He is a fantastic player.

“Jacob will train today and if he comes through with no ill effects after tomorrow then he will certainly be on the coach to Swindon.

“He’s been training with the medical staff most of the week.”

Striker Lee Angol is also fit again after a weekend off with a slight strain last week.

“Lee played about 40 minutes in the friendly against Posh and did okay,” said Evans.

“He came into the weaker end of the performance when we introduced some of the kids.”

Also back in the club is skipper Zander Diamond, after taking time off to see his wife gave birth to a daughter last weekend.

“Zander is due back in today after becoming a dad and all the excitement that goes with that,” said Evans.

“We’ll have a look at him, but it may just come a day or two early for him as all his focus has, quite rightly, been on the new addition to the family.”