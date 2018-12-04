Stags back in action after break for Bury visit

Mansfield Town return to action after a 10 day break with the visit of Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy second round tonight (7.45pm).

Stags boss David Flitcroft fielded a young side in the final group game, with Mansfield already through, but is likely to play a stronger side against his former club tonight as he fine-tunes his players for Saturday’s big home local derby with Notts County.

The enforced break due to the Crawley game being rained off and then a blank weekend has given Stags time to clear up injury niggles and illness in the camp with only Alex MacDonald and David Mirfin still unavailable.

The Shakers bowed out of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend with a 1-0 loss against Luton.

Bury progressed to the knockout stage of the Checkatrade Trophy with two wins and one loss from their three group games.

Mansfield twice led at Bury in their League Two clash back in October, the Shakers salvaging a last gasp point with a 95th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

Admission to tonight’s game is £10 adults and £5 concessions - only the Ian Greaves Lower (A-D) and Ian Greaves Upper (N&P) blocks will be open.

If the scores are level after 90 minutes the game will go straight to penalties.