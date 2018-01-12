Stags avoiding FA Cup thoughts as focus remains on Cambridge

Mansfield Town’s players and manager continue to avoid all thoughts of the FA Cup as they head for the bread and butter of a League Two trip to Cambridge United on Saturday.

The town is buzzing with the excitement of Tuesday’s home third round replay with Cardiff City with Premier League giants Manchester City awaiting the winners.

Players arrived at the club again today to see queues snaking out the ticket office.

But manager Evans said: “We have a group of players that know if they get the shirt at Cambridge they have to perform if they want to play on Tuesday.

“The same goes Tuesday for next Saturday.

“100 per cent I have not thought about Cardiff since we left there. We can’t do any more preparation on Cardiff. It was all done for the first game.

“We know what team Neil Warnock will put out. He’s already gone on record this week as saying he’ll pick his strongest side.

“We can’t think for one minute about it. Tuesday might never come. We all have to wake up tomorrow first.

“The most important thing for me is winning the next game.”

On Saturday’s opponents, Evans said: “They are four unbeaten since they got a bit of a slapping at Luton. Shaun (boss Derry) will have learned from that as we all do.

“You regroup. They have a manager who is a fighter – he is tenacious. He organises his teams well.”

United have been strengthened by the arrival of Norwich U23 skipper Adam Phillips.

“They’ve signed the young kid from Norwich, ex-Liverpool, who is a decent player and I’d imagine he’d go straight into the battle,” said Evans.

“He is a terrific talent and they’ve done well to get him in the door.

“They have good players and we were fortunate to beat them here.

“Cambridge is a great place to go – I’ll get plenty of stick here. I’m sure we’ll take a good following with us too. We are looking forward to it.”