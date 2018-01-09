Stags announce ticket priority plans as FA Cup excitement builds

Mansfield Town today released priority ticket details for a potential mouth-watering Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Manchester City, in the event that the Stags overcome Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday (7.45pm).

It involves the potential use of ticket stubs from the next two home games to give regular fans priority.

After the Stags held Championship club Cardiff to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, a replay will take place at One Call Stadium as the two sides battle for a place in the fourth round at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Tickets for the replay against Cardiff are now on general sale, however season ticket holders have until 5pm on Thursday to reserve their seats.

Ticket prices for season ticket holders are as follows: Adults: £10 Concessions (seniors & 16-21): £6 Under 16s: £3

General sale prices are as follows: Adults: £12 Concessions (seniors & 16-21): £8 Under 16s: £5

Tickets are available to purchase now from the ticket office on Quarry Lane in person, via telephone on 01623 482 482 or online from www.stagstickets.co.uk. Cardiff have been allocated an initial allocation of 1,000 tickets in the North Stand. Away tickets must be pre-purchased from the Cardiff City Stadium and cannot be bought on the day of the game.

All home supporters purchasing tickets for the Cardiff replay are advised to retain their ticket stubs for the fixture, in the event that the Stags emerge as winners and play Manchester City at home in round four, to be entitled for priority ticketing by the below means. Therefore, priority ticketing for a potential Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Manchester City would be as follows:

Season ticket holders WITH Cardiff replay ticket stubs

Season ticket holders WITHOUT Cardiff replay ticket stubs

Non-season ticket holders with BOTH Cardiff replay stubs and match ticket stubs for the Stags’ Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Cheltenham on Saturday, 20th January (3pm)

Stags Supporters Association members (with Cardiff replay stubs)/Ollerton Stags members (with Cardiff replay stubs)/Quarry Lane membership card holders (with Cardiff replay stubs)

Finer details would be announced in the event that the Stags overcome Cardiff City in the next round.

The club is currently experiencing a high volume of telephone calls and has asked for supporters’ patience.