Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday will visit the One Call Stadium for a pre-season friendly against Mansfield Town on Tuesday, 24th July (7.30pm).

Jos Luhukay’s side finished 15th in the Championship table last season.

Stags had already announced a home friendly with Wednesday’s city rivals Sheffield United three days earlier on Saturday, 21st July (3pm).

Ticket information for pre-season fixtures will be released in due course.