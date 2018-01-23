Stags and Spirites battling out unwanted title

Mansfield Town are battling it out, quite literally, with bitter rivals Chesterfield for an unwanted top spot.

The Stags are joint top of the FA Fair Play League alongside the Spireites with 288 points.

The Stags have only had one red card, which came last weekend for Hayden White, but they’ve had 69 cautions.

Chesterfield have earned 59 cautions in League Two matches this season and had six dismissals.

Only Yeovil Town, who were beaten 2-1 by Jack Lester’s men last Saturday, have had more red cards this season.

Otis Khan’s sending off against Chesterfield was their seventh of the campaign.

With 60 yellows and four reds Crawley’s disciplinary record is the third worst in the division.

The ‘angels’ of League Two are Cambridge who have had just 31 yellows and three reds this season. Only Wycombe Wanderers are yet to have a player sent off in league action.