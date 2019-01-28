Special ‘girls only’ mascot day planned by Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town Football in the Community are organising a ‘girls only’ mascot day when the Stags face Crewe Alexandra on 23rd March at the One Call Stadium.

Designed to encourage more girls to become long-term supporters of the Stags, the exclusive mascot package aims to provide the ultimate match-day experience, which includes the opportunity to meet the players and lead them out onto the pitch for kick-off.

For ages five and over, mascots will receive a Mansfield Town shirt, two free tickets (one adult, one child for mascot) for the Ian Greaves Lower (H Block only), a complimentary programme and more.

Mascots will also get a football which they’ll take to the dressing room prior to the match to be signed by the players.

Priced at £60, the package includes all the regular features plus a special bow-making session from Leigh’s Lovelies along with lunch for the mascots.

Head of Football in the Community Mark Hemingray said “This package is extremely popular and we’re delighted to be putting on a more tailored session aimed at girls.

“This is a great way for girls to enjoy football, meet their heroes, make new friends and create some special memories.

“On the pitch the club are making real progress and by the time the game arrives it could be really key to the Stags’ success.

“So anyone coming for the first time could potentially experience something really special which they want to come back to.”

Bookings are now being taken and spaces are limited.

Call 01623 656920 or email community@mansfieldtown.net to book or get further information.