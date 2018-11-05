Son of former Stags player is county golf champion

Making his well-known ex-Mansfield Town dad proud is Old Ollerton boy Albie Walker, who has been crowned the under-eights’ golf champion of Nottinghamshire.

Albie is the son of Jamie Walker, who played for Stags’ youth team before winning a fight to overcome cancer and later becoming a commercial airline pilot.

He is making a big name for himself at golf and followed up his triumph in the county event by winning his age group in a tournament at the Coxmoor club in Sutton that was part of the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour.

Albie’s prize will include a spell of coaching from English professional Rock, 41, who is a successful regular on the European Tour.

Grandad Phil Walker said: “After what Jamie and all of us went through during his illness, we are very proud and excited as we follow Albie’s journey.”