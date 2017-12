Mansfield Town skipper Zander Diamond has received a second nomination for an award inside a week – and you can help him win.

Diamond has now been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors League Two Player of the Month Awards after a superb unbeaten November for the Stags.

That followed his nomination for Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month earlier this week.

You can add your vote for him here – voting closes at 8am on Friday.