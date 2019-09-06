Scunthorpe United skipper could return to face Mansfield Town

Scunthorpe United skipper Andy Butler could be in contention for the trip to Mansfield Town, says Paul Hurst.

Butler sustained an injured foot during last week’s game against Carlisle United but Hurst is optimistic he will be back to face Stags.

Paul Hurst

“He’s returned to training and seemed fine, but we’ll check that and see how he is on Friday,” said Hurst. “Otherwise, it’s almost as we were before Tuesday.

“With the exception of Joey Dawson, everyone came through it okay. As I said the other night, he injured his knee in the warm-up. We’ll find out more about him at the beginning of next week because he may end up needing to have a scan. He looked a little bit better on Thursday but won’t be involved this weekend.

“Kev (van Veen) and Ryan (Colclough) are still making their way back to full fitness. Kev was very stiff and tired as he came off on Tuesday, and was on the treatment table on Thursday, but did get out to train too.”

While Clayton Lewis is on international duty with New Zealnd under-23s and James Perch completes the final game on a three match suspension, following his red card against Cambridge.