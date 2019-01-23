‘Scintillating’ Mansfield Town can get even better believes assistant boss Ben Futcher

Mansfield Town assistant boss Ben Futcher believes Stags have produced some ‘scintillating football’ this season, but believes they can get better still.

With Stags in the top three with just 18 games left, Futcher said: “It’s been a good season when you look at the consistency levels the players have shown to only lose three games.

“Some of the football and the way we try to play, it’s not easy to maintain all the time. But we try to do things right and the players have really bought into it.

“We have a lot of young players in the squad when you look through it, so they have shown bravery to try to play the right way.

“At times some of the football we have played has been scintillating.

“You always strive for more – you always want more and you always want better. But with 18 games to go we are in a good position.

“We just have to keep working hard and keep improving.”

Futcher said Mansfield Town was a great place to go into work right now.

“The lads are full of confidence and the squad is strong, so we are in a good place,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. Everyone wants to come in every day. The lads love training and everyone loves being around the club.

“At home games you can feel the fans are right behind you with the atmosphere.

“And we have just signed two of our young lads on new pro contracts which is brilliant for the whole town. It shows the work the academy is doing and it shows the pathway.”