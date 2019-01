Defender Ryan Sweeney has signed for Stags on a free transfer from Stoke City.

The 21-year-old centre-back has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with club after spending this season on loan at One Call Stadium from the Potters.

Sweeney has made 31 appearances for Mansfield this term, and is a key member of the back-line with the best defensive record in Sky Bet League Two.