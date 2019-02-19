Rusty Stags pair sharpen up in reserves action

Mansfield Town pair Alex MacDonald and Ben Turner both got more vital minutes in reserves action today as they try to improve their match-sharpness after injury lay-offs.

Both looked rusty in limited appearances in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Notts County, so were named in today’s Central League clash, which saw Stags beaten 1-0 by Doncaster Rovers at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena.

The ground was chosen so the players returning from injury could play on grass and Turner played the first hour while MacDonald completed 84 minutes.

A strong Stags side also included Conrad Logan, Will Atkinson, Otis Khan, Nicky Ajose.

The only goal came from Leeds United loanee Mallik Wilks on 14 minutes as he turned well in the box to slot home.