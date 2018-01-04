Rose may have to wait for Stags return

Top scorer Danny Rose could be fit again for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Cardiff City.

But, with Kane Hemmings and Lee Angol doing well together in the last two and a half games, manager Steve Evans said there were no guarantees Rose would walk straight back into the side.

Rose looks to have shaken off a hip injury and may be ready by Saturday though, in his absence, Hemmings and Angol have both scored twice.

“The reality is, when you looks at Kane’s performances the last couple of games and Lee’s performances the last couple of games, Danny wouldn’t start,” said Evans.

“That’s the wonderful thing about football. He was in invincible form just before his knock.

“Danny trained today and we’ll see how he is in the morning. We’ll have to see if he has any reaction.”

Skipper Zander Diamond is ruled out for the weekend. He is unable to play under FA rules after he was concussed when taking a ball in his face at Wycombe.

And hopes that midfielder Joel Byrom would be fit in time have been dashed.

“Zander will not train until Tuesday or Wednesday as it was concussion,” confirmed Evans

“Joel is very close now. He’s back out on the grass and he’ll train with the group next week.”