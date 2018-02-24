Robins delighted with battling Coventry in draw with Mansfield Town

Coventry manager Mark Robins was delighted with his side’s battling display to earn a 1-1 draw at rivals Mansfield this afternoon.

Despite being 1-0 down and reduced to 10 men since the 14th minute, City stole a point with a second half penalty.

“It is a really good battling point for us and we will take that,” said Robins.

“We started brightly but were put on the back foot by one ball over the top that caught us out.

“Danny Rose will go down under the slightest of contacts. We were doubly punished by the ball bobbling in from the free-kick.

“That said we kept our heads and played some good football. We spoke at half-time about staying in the game and we did that.

“We got a way back in with the penalty, which was stuck away brilliantly.”

He added: “It was a deserved point and a battling point, we could well have won it late on.

“We fought all the way through and put some decent balls into the box and threatened down the left hand side.

“We were unfortunate not to get a second goal but we will take the point and move on.”