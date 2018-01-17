Search

Revenge mission for Mansfield

Cheltenham Town FC v Accrington Stanley FC at The LCI Rail Stadium, Whaddon Road (Sky Bet League Two - 13 January 2018) - Gary Johnson Picture by Antony Thompson - Thousand Word Media, NO SALES, NO SYNDICATION. Contact for more information mob: 07775556610 web: www.thousandwordmedia.com email: antony@thousandwordmedia.com The photographic copyright (� 2017) is exclusively retained by the works creator at all times and sales, syndication or offering the work for future publication to a third party without the photographer's knowledge or agreement is in breach of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988, (Part 1, Section 4, 2b). Please contact the photographer should you have any questions with regard to the use of the attached work and any rights involved.
Cheltenham Town FC v Accrington Stanley FC at The LCI Rail Stadium, Whaddon Road (Sky Bet League Two - 13 January 2018) - Gary Johnson Picture by Antony Thompson - Thousand Word Media, NO SALES, NO SYNDICATION. Contact for more information mob: 07775556610 web: www.thousandwordmedia.com email: antony@thousandwordmedia.com The photographic copyright (� 2017) is exclusively retained by the works creator at all times and sales, syndication or offering the work for future publication to a third party without the photographer's knowledge or agreement is in breach of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988, (Part 1, Section 4, 2b). Please contact the photographer should you have any questions with regard to the use of the attached work and any rights involved.

Mansfield Town will be hoping to see off visiting Cheltenham Town this Saturday and banish memories of one of their worst displays of the season, when they were shot down 3-0 at Whaddon Road in September.

Steve Evans was also banished to the stands for his protests over one decision on a night to forget.

Evans said: “I can remember being at school when someone let a stink bomb off in class. We were hanging out the window. That’s what Cheltenham away was like!

“I get sent off, then the fourth official got found out not to be telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

“We have a score to settle with our performance, not with Cheltenham who I thought were terrific on the night.

“I thought their players passed and moved it around and Gary (manager Johnson) got a really good performance – probably one of their best I would think.”

Although the Robins have only won once in five games, Evans warned: “We’ll need to be at our best.

“Two weeks ago it was Colchester at home to Cheltenham and we’re all thinking if Colchester win they’ll bounce into the top three. But Cheltenham went there and won 4-1. That’s how tough League Two is.”