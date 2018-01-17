Revenge mission for Mansfield

Mansfield Town will be hoping to see off visiting Cheltenham Town this Saturday and banish memories of one of their worst displays of the season, when they were shot down 3-0 at Whaddon Road in September.

Steve Evans was also banished to the stands for his protests over one decision on a night to forget.

Evans said: “I can remember being at school when someone let a stink bomb off in class. We were hanging out the window. That’s what Cheltenham away was like!

“I get sent off, then the fourth official got found out not to be telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

“We have a score to settle with our performance, not with Cheltenham who I thought were terrific on the night.

“I thought their players passed and moved it around and Gary (manager Johnson) got a really good performance – probably one of their best I would think.”

Although the Robins have only won once in five games, Evans warned: “We’ll need to be at our best.

“Two weeks ago it was Colchester at home to Cheltenham and we’re all thinking if Colchester win they’ll bounce into the top three. But Cheltenham went there and won 4-1. That’s how tough League Two is.”