Retro: Scott Shearer the hero with two penalty saves as Stags beat Morecambe

Morecambe v Mansfield Town is a relatively new footballing contest with Saturday’s clash being only their 12th ever meeting.

Stags needed a late Danny Rose header to seal a 2-1 win at home just before Christmas in a game in which the Shrimps deserved at least a point.

But for our Memory Match today we are looking back at the meeting at One Call Stadium on Saturday, 6th February 2016 when keeper Scott Shearer emerged as the hero with two crucial penalty saves in another 2-1 home victory.

Morecambe were ahead in the first minute through Kevin Ellison.

But Matty Blair’s first goal for the Stags, via a couple of deflections, had them level on 15 minutes.

Then on 24 minutes Krystian Pearce headed home from a Mal Benning corner.

Shearer made his first penalty save on 34 minutes as he dived to his left to superbly save from Shaun Miller.

Morecambe were awarded a second penalty on 84 minutes and this time Shearer’s legs denied Paul Mullin. Soon after that home boss Adam Murray was sent to the stands.

This season’s win means Stags have six wins in the 11 encounters and Morecambe five. The sides have never drawn a game.