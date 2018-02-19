RETRO: 1985 - a record breaking year for Mansfield Town

The year 1985 saw a record broken that stands to this day in the history of Mansfield Town Football Club.

Stags, in Division Four of the Football League pyramid, finished the 1984/85 season positioned 14th in the table.

Ian Greaves’ men had amassed 57 points from their 46 games and boasted the second best defence in the division that season.

Having conceded a mere 38 goals in all, only champions and rivals Chesterfield had let in fewer (35) that season.

And the achievement stands as the fewest goals conceded by a Mansfield Town side in any season.

It also proved to be a good foundation for what was to follow, as the Stags clinched promotion in 1985/86 to Division Three.

And then in 1986/87 the Stags would go on to win the Football League Trophy.

View our slideshow above to get a glimpse of what football was like in that record breaking year of 1985 for Mansfield Town.

If you have a year or match you would like to see featured in our retro coverage, email sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk and let us know.