Retro: 1975 a year to remember for Mansfield Town

1975 is a year that the older generation of Mansfield Town fans will no doubt remmember fondly.

Under manager Dave Smith, Stags claimed the Division Four title for the 1974–75 season.

New signing Ray Clarke scored 30 goals out of a team total of 100 as Stags cruised to glory.

And they also made a very rare TV appearance, when First Division Carlisle visited in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

The following season Stags started slowly in their new division and were bottom by five points at one stage.

But they found their feet and rose up the table to finish just nine points off another promotion.

And to mark that magic year we have dug these images out of the archives.

If you have a year or match you would like to see featured in our retro coverage, email sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk and let us know.