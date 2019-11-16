REPORT: Macclesfield 0-0 Mansfield Town - Stags extend unbeaten away run

Mansfield Town extended their unbeaten away league run to five games after a dour goalless draw at troubled Macclesfield.

The Silkmen’s striking players returned for the clash at Moss Rose after the club used six players from the local college side in the FA Cup last weekend.

Both sides struggled to create many meaningful chances with the rain lashing down in Cheshire.

And the football on display did nothing to warm up the frozen fans on a bitterly cold afternoon.

Mansfield manager John Dempster made two changes to the side which beat non-league Chorley in the FA Cup last weekend.

Captain Krystian Pearce returned from injury, whilst Conor Shaughnessy also came into the side.

Neal Bishop and Otis Khan missed out with back and groin niggles respectively.

The Stags’ first real chance fell to Willem Tomlinson, who could only fire straight at Owen Evans.

Just after the half an hour mark Andy Cook’s header was simply saved by Evans.

Dempster’s side upped the ante just before the break with Nicky Maynard seeing the best chance of the half palmed away by Evans.

Down the other end Conrad Logan ensured it was level at half time with a good stop to keep out Arthur Gnahoua.

Seconds after the restart Maynard squandered a good chance to put Kellan Gordon’s cross wide.

The Stags had to defend resolutely to block a host of Silkmen efforts as the home side looked to break the deadlock.

After the hour another chance went begging for Maynard as he lashed wide.

Dempster brought on striker Danny Rose as he pushed hard for a winner against the troubled club.

But he only lasted ten minutes before hobbling off with a hamstring injury, after Dempster had made all three substitutions, to leave the Stags to play the last few minutes with ten men.

Macclesfield: Evans, Cameron, Kelleher, Vassell, Welch-Hayes, Kirby, Harris, Fitzpatrick, Gnahoua, Stephens (Blyth, 90+4), Archibald (Ironside, 48). Unused subs: Charles-Cook, Horsfall, Ntambwe, Rose.

Mansfield: Logan, Preston, Pearce, Sweeney, Gordon, Shaughnessy, Tomlinson (Mellis, 62), Benning, MacDonald, Cook (Rose, 75), Maynard (Hamilton, 80). Unused subs: Olejnik, Smith, Afolayan, Sterling-James.

Referee: Chris Sarginson.

Attendance: 2,055.