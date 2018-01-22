Raynor furious over Cheltenham boss comments

Mansfield Town Paul Raynor is furious over barbed comments made about him by Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson after Saturday’s ill-tempered 3-2 win for the Stags.

Cheltenham had two players sent off and Stags one while Johnson was also sent to the stands for a clash with Raynor in which Johnson shoved him.

After the game Johnson made several remarks about Raynor and the Stags bench as a whole, calling on the FA to look at their antics during a game.

However, boss Steve Evans said today: “Paul pointed out the comments to me yesterday and it’s something Paul wants to deal with in a professional way - in his way.

“So I really can’t comment. It’s for Paul Raynor to take the action that he is looking to take.”

On his clash with Johnson, Raynor said after the game: “Gary was having some choice words with Danny Rose.

“There were a number of their staff around Danny which we thought was inappropriate, so we tried to make sure Danny didn’t get involved.

“Then Gary pushed me and, as far as I am aware, that’s why he got sent to the stand.”