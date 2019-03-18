Proud Mansfield Town land Family Club of the Year title

Mansfield Town have won their first title of the season after Stags were named as the EFL’s Sky Bet League Two Family Club of the Year.

Earlier this season the club opened their brand-new family room, open for supporters who purchase a family ticket on a home matchday.

A family ticket costs just £18 for one adult and one child or £36 for two adults and two children.

The Stags’ family room provides a suitable space for younger fans to enjoy planned activities, fun and games before and during a matchday at One Call Stadium.

Also this season, the club opened a sensory area in the family room, available to use for fans who are prone to experiencing a sensory overload on a matchday.

Operations director Tina Broughton said: “We are so proud to have been selected by the EFL as the League Two Family Club of the Year.

“We are a family-friendly club and for the last few years we have endeavoured to attract more families to One Call Stadium.

“Danielle Hett, our supporters’ liaison officer, has implemented the club’s strategy superbly, leading to younger supporters and their families enjoying a superb afternoon with us in our family room and family block of the Quarry Lane Stand.

“Activities that occur in our family area are wide-ranging, including arts and crafts, ping pong and pool tournaments, along with our ‘Predict the Score’ competition, which runs on a weekly basis and gives attendees the chance to win prizes.

“Free fruit is on offer for our mini-Stags during every home matchday, and our youngsters even get the chance to write to the Mansfield players, to which they receive personalised replies.”

Mrs Broughton added: “The club is hugely grateful for the £6,000 donation from the Stags Supporters’ Association, who have made possible the creation of the sensory area within our family room.”

Family tickets are available for the Stags’ remaining home league games.

Holders of family tickets are situated in the family stand at One Call Stadium, which can be found in Blocks A and B of the Quarry Lane End and is a bad-language free zone.

To read more about the club’s award-winning family ticket offer, visit www.mansfieldtown.net/tickets/family-tickets.