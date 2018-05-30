Preston signing is a real coup for Stags says boss Flitcroft

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft believes the Stags have staged a real coup to land the signature of promising young centre half Matt Preston ahead of a queue of other suitors.

Flitcroft knows Preston well, having taken him to Swindon last September after the 23-year-old had played over 40 League One games for Walsall.

PRESTON SIGNS FOR STAGS



New Swindon boss Phil Brown offered him a three year deal to stay and other clubs were chasing him, but Preston chose Mansfield and Flitcroft said: “We are delighted to have signed Matt Preston.

“He’s at a good age, hungry to develop and is ambitious to progress through the leagues with Mansfield Town.

“We are getting a very good defender, who at 23 we believe can only get better and become a fantastic asset for the football club.

“Matt is a very strong central defender who is mobile and can also distribute from the back. He is dominant in both boxes when defending and attacking.”

He added: “We feel this a massive coup for the football club and believe Matt can develop into a defender who we believe has the potential to play in the Championship.

“I have worked with Matt before at Swindon, where I loved working with him and he was outstanding in both games against Mansfield last season.

“There were a number of clubs who wanted to sign Matt, but he has a fantastic working relationship with myself and Futch.

“The chairman (John Radford) and Carolyn (Radford, CEO) have really helped to get the deal done and secure Matt, who we believe will be a real acquisition for our club.”

Flitcroft was said to have seven summer targets and Preston is the first of them to go over the line.