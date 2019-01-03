Preston North End rumoured to have had big bid turned down for Mansfield Town star CJ Hamilton with West Bromwich Albion also interested

Mansfield Town are reported to have turned down an offer of £750,000 from Championship club Preston North End for CJ Hamilton.

The exciting winger, who has excelled in a variety of positions this season, was expected to be the subject of plenty of attention in the January transfer window and, along with Preston, is also said to be interesting West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old is widely tipped to become Stags’ first £1 million player with manager David Flitcroft doing an impressive job in finally harnessing the talents of this lighting-quick player.

Former Sheffield United youngster Hamilton signed a new two-year incentive-based contract with Stags in April.

Flitcroft was unavailable for comment on the Preston bid rumour, but the source on Twitter was Phil Cadden of the Sun newspaper.

Preston are managed by ex-Stags star Alex Neil and have just signed a winger as their first January transfer in Walsall’s Josh Ginnelly.