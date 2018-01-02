Potter staying put, Stags tell chasing clubs

Chasing clubs have been told that Mansfield Town’s Alfie Potter is staying put at the One Call Stadium.

The talented winger has struggled to win a regular starting place this season which has alerted other clubs wanting his services.

However, on Monday his superb wingplay set up the crucial third goal for Kane Hemmings and boss Steve Evans said: “Isn’t is fitting that it was a wee man we’ve been waiting for to display the type of performances why we signed him and why we love Alfie Potter.

“It’s why I have said no to four or five clubs in the last two weeks about taking the wee man because he can give you so much.

“When he faced the guy up for the third goal for Kane I just thought someone get on the end of it as he’s going to go by them.”

Former Northampton player Potter has only made six League Two starts this season, scoring once.