Potter out as new boss Flicroft makes one change for Stags

New Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft was forced into making one change to the side for his first game in charge of the Stags against visiting local rivals Lincoln City tonight.

With Alfie Potter nursing a slight knock, Hayden White was brought back in at right back with Paul Anderson pushed forward to right wing.

Potter was said to be 70 per cent fit and could be okay to play by the weekend.

That change was the first in four games after three unchanged.

Flitcroft took over as manager last Thursday following the shock departure of Steve Evans, who resigned last Tuesday.

The new manager’s first game in charge was due to be away at Stevenage last weekend but the fixture was postponed due to the bad weather.

Over 6,000 tickets were sold for the all-ticket fixture between two sides going for promotion with Lincoln’s squad including four ex-Stags in Matt Green, Matt Rhead, Ollie Palmer and Luke Waterfall.

City were looking to bounce straight back from a shock 4-1 home defeat by Crewe last time out.

STAGS: Logan; White, Bennett, Pearce, Benning; P. Anderson, King, MacDonald, Hamilton; Rose, Hemmings. Subs: Olejnik, Diamond, Mellis, Atkinson, Angol, Spencer, Byrom.

LINCOLN: Allsop, Habergham, Waterfall, Wharton, Rhead, Green, Williams, Bostwick, Frecklington, Eardley, Woodyard. Subs: Farman, Long, Whitehouse, Pett, Palmer, Rowe, H. Anderson. REFEREE: Graham Salisbury of Lancashire.