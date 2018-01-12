Potter hopes to create more FA Cup memories

Alfie Potter has plenty of precious FA Cup memories to draw upon - and is now hoping to make more with Mansfield Town.

The midfielder most famously featured for Conference South side Havant & Waterlooville when they reached the FA Cup fourth round back in 2008, losing 5-2 to Liverpool at Anfield with Potter scoring one of the goals.

And it's a memory he's happy to relive.

He said: "It’s a long time ago, nearly ten years now. It’s an unbelievable competition – people say it’s losing its magic but when you have a moment like that it lives with you for a long time. I still look at memorabilia I’ve got from the day and it was a very proud day for me.

“I was only about 18 or 19 and it’s a bit of a blur to be honest. To just be on the pitch with some of those players was unbelievable, but to score the goal was too and it made the rest of the game a blur.

“There was lots of publicity around it in the weeks afterwards and it’ll live with me forever. If we can have an occasion like that here, it’s the kind of thing you can tell your grandchildren about."

Now, as Stags prepare to face Cardiff City in a replay on Tuesday night with the prize of a home tie against Manchester City at stake, Potter hopes to create more memories for not only himself but for the supporters.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple of good runs in the FA Cup and played against some Premier League sides, so to have that again would be fantastic and great for the town too. It’s the best competition in the world in my eyes.