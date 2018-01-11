Potter believes confident Stags have more to come

Alfie Potter says confidence is as high as it's ever been in his time at Mansfield Town so far - but that there is more to come from him and his teammates.

Potter has come into the side in recent weeks and was among the scorers in the 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers.

And he's delighted to be playing a part in a strong side.

He said: "I’ve had a little run of games now and we’ve picked up a some wins and a good draw at Cardiff, so personally and as a group it’s going well at the moment so long may it continue.

“I think I’ve done well and deserved to stay in the team but I’ve got to keep doing it every week now as there is a lot of competition for places and if you have one or two below-par displays you can be out of the team.

“But I’ve felt like I’m ready to play for a while and just had to be patient. Hopefully now I can take my chance.

“I haven’t played enough football over the last 18 months so I’m hungry to get back in the team on a regular basis and kick on."

Potter has highlighted how good team morale and strong performances can only be of benefit as Stags aim for promotion.

He said: "Everyone is buzzing at the moment. I’ve been at teams where things aren’t going too well and training can be a bit of a drag, but at the moment I can’t wait to get in every day.

“Confidence is at a peak although I’d still say there’s more to come from us. It took a little while for us to click given all the new signings but we are gelling much better now and I think we’ll go from strength to strength.

“Confidence plays a massive part, particularly for the kind of player I am. As a team it’s the same and I think the confidence is starting to show in our performances.

“It’s not just about winning. Our performance at Cardiff was good even though we didn’t win and gives us belief moving forward. The fans turning up and backing us is crucial too as when they’re happy, we’re more confident.”

“Momentum is key too. When I was at Northampton we were there or thereabouts around Christmas, then put a few wins together and there was no stopping us. We won ten on the bounce and it became a habit."

Stags head to Cambridge United on Saturday aiming to strengthen their own promotion hopes against a side who still harbour ambitions of breaking into the top seven themselves.

Potter said: "We’ve had a bit of a rest and training is good too. It’s a massive game for us on Saturday. I think a few clubs around us are playing each other so it’s important to put in a performance.

“The cup tie hasn’t really been spoken about, even with the draw being made and it being a big game against Manchester City if we get through.

“Saturday takes priority and if we don’t put a performance in then not only might we be out of the play-offs but some players may end up out of the team.”