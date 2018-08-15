Posh supremo Barry Fry joins war of words over Mansfield Town striker deal

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has joined in the war of words over Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose’s failed move to the Posh.

With accusations flying backwards and forwards over what happened between Stags boss David Flitcroft and Posh manager Steve Evans, Fry has now also weighed in.

He also rejected Flitcroft’s suggestion of Rose being tapped up.

Flitcroft had said Rose was lied to and manipulated into putting in a transfer request by Peterborough and that Posh had failed to meet the required valuation.

However, Fry repeated the claim that Rose was originally offered to Posh by Mansfield chairman John Radford, saying it was something no one at Mansfield has ever denied.

Fry said: “What Flitcroft is saying is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever heard and I will be ringing him to tell him just that.

“John Radford rang me up to tell me Lee Angol and Danny Rose were surplus to the manager’s requirements and would we be interested in them?

“Our manager told me he would be interested in Rose so we made a bid and it was rejected.

“I have never spoken to the player in my life and I suspect Flitcroft is just covering his own backside after twice selling Rose in the past and now trying to sell him for a third time.”