Pep impressed by Stags’ FA Cup showing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was very impressed with Mansfield Town in their midweek FA Cup exit to Cardiff City.

It is a compliment Stags boss Steve Evans believes can lift his players for the final push for promotion.

Guardiola was a guest of the club on Tuesday but had left before Evans had chance to catch up with him.

“I didn’t get to speak to Pep and I don’t think I’ll ever get the chance to speak to him again now,” he smiled.

“But I did speak to him at the end of my pro licence when he was head coach at Barcelona which was educational. I remember every word.

“I do know for a fact that one or two other managers from the Championship watched us on Tuesday and had a chat with Pep.

“They said how impressed he was and that for an hour or 70 minutes he couldn’t tell who the Championship side and the League Two side was.

“If Pep Guardiola is saying that from not knowing either, that’s a huge compliment from arguably one of the best coaches in world football.”