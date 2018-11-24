Pearce delighted as Stags snatch late point

Inspirational skipper Krystian Pearce was delighted with Mansfield Town’s late 1-1 draw at title-chasing local rivals Lincoln City today.

Amid an electric atmosphere, Lincoln took a late lead before Jacob Mellis hit back in added time to make it a cub record 13 away league games unbeaten for the Stags.

Pearce, alongside Ryan Sweeney and Matt Preston, were immense as a back three and Pearce said: “We put in a good performance and, as a team, we showed our character as we have done in many games this season.

“We have always been difficult to beat and we have gone another away game unbeaten today, so we were delighted to get that last minute equaliser.

“Everyone is buzzing. Scoring in the last minute in any game is a big thing, but to get it in a local derby – the biggest game of the season – was a good feeling.

“It is a good point as it stops them opening a gap on us and keeps us in the mix.

“When it’s only a one goal difference you know there is always a chance and we kept on going until the end.”

He added: “I was pleased with my performance and the guys around me as well. They were man-mountains beside me.

“They have both been under the weather, so to put in a performance like that, I have to give them a little shout-out too.

“This back three has done us well so far – our goals conceded tally shows that as well as the amount of clean sheets we’ve got.

“But it’s not just been us three – it’s been the whole team collectively. We’ve defended well as a unit.

“Every point on the board is massive, but we do want more wins – and back-to-back wins – to go on a run.”