Oxford confirm loanee Hemmings can stay with Stags until the end of the season

Striker Kane Hemmings has had his loan at Mansfield Town confirmed until the end of the season by parent club Oxford United.

The U’s had an option to recall him in the current window but have finally told the Stags he can stay with them.

“Kane is staying at Mansfield Town until the end of the season, so we will continue the loan through,” smiled manager Steve Evans.

“Kane is delighted, we are, and Oxford are as they have their own thoughts and plans. They’ve done some good business in the window and are pleased with how Kane has done for us, so it’s three parties happy and good news for Stags fans.

“Kane has been outstanding when he’s been in the team – he is a natural goalscorer.”

It hasn’t been smooth going for Hemmings, who failed to score in his first eight games but now has seven goals to his credit.

“It’s been a bit stop-start,” said Evans. “First we had to get him fit, then he’s had a little niggly calf, then a little niggly hamstring.

“But Kane Hemmings is a top striker in not only League Two but, in my opinion, League One. Oxford are blessed with who they’ve just signed and who they’ve got.

“So from our point of view, it’s about us trying to make sure we keep Kane in the best condition we can and get him out on that pitch as often as we can. But he has to be 100 per cent.”

Hemmings has missed the last two games with a minor hamstring problem but has a good chance of facing Cheltenham on Saturday.

“We will see how looks in training. It would be good to have him back available,” said Evans.

“He just didn’t feel he was ready for it on Tuesday.

“Players are never really tested until they’re put back in the group.

“If he trains and he’s still not quite right and shown the sharpness we expect then it will be over and out until next week. But there is a strong chance for Saturday.”

That will leave only centre half David Mirfin on the treatment table.

“David is back in the football club now and I am due to get a full assessment on him tomorrow. They are going to run a series of tests on him,” said Evans.

“David is in a good place mentally. He’s had this little niggle for a while now. He’s now had his op and and we’ll see where it goes. He will still be a little while.”