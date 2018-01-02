OPINION - Stags don’t need a new striker in the transfer window

With January upon us and the transfer market open it will be an interesting time to see who comes in and who departs the One Call Stadium.

It is clear for all to see we have missed a midfielder who can play a role similar to Joel Byrom and possibly another winger.

But I personally do not think we need a striker, as we have plenty of firepower up front with Danny Rose, Lee Angol and Kane Hemmings.

The only time I think we would need a striker is if Oxford decide to recall Hemmings, in which case we would have to act.

But hopefully we can keep hold of him, not just for the rest of the season but on a permanent deal come the end of the season, with the player keen to stay

Mansfield continued their impressive form into the New Year by seeing off Carlisle on Monday.

I thought in the first half we dominated large spells of the game and were deservedly 2-0 up, thanks to Carlisle’s errors.

There were times in the first half where I thought we looked vulnerable when they came on the counter attack, luckily for us not causing Conrad Logan any problems.

Even with the possession they had, the players coped well with the long balls and physicality from Keith Curle’s men.

In many ways I didn’t want the first half to end, as they were looking vulnerable and we looked threatening with CJ Hamilton and Alfie Potter down the wings.

As expected Carlisle made two changes at half-time and they immediately showed their intent to get back into the game.

For me they started to look a threat, putting us under pressure and forcing us deep into our half.

Having reviewed the penalty decision, it was a clear dive that the referee fell for.

Logan was unlucky not to get a touch on the spot kick as he guessed the right way, unable to prevent Carlisle getting back into the game.

A few moments later it was a heart in mouth moment, as Carlisle came on the attack hitting the ball against the crossbar much to the relief of us fans.

At times I thought we rode our luck at times but managed to somehow still keep the one goal advantage.

Hemmings’ second goal came at a great time, as they were starting to look threatening, which for me took the sting out of their attack. Our link-up play at times was phenomenal with the quick one-twos and our movement off the ball was pure quality.

What better way than to start the year off than with a victory that puts us in a great position in going forward, sixth in the play-off spots and only a point off the automatic spot in third?