OPINION: Focus has to be on Cambridge United for Mansfield Town despite dream FA Cup draw

Well they say it’s the luck of the draw, and how right they are!

Naturally I am buzzing at the fact that Mansfield Town could potentially host Manchester City at the One Call Stadium, but I can’t help but live in the realism of cloud eight, than the ecstasy of cloud nine.

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; The Emirates FA Cup; Cardiff City v Mansfield Town; 6/1/18 KO 15.00; Cardif City Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Manfield's Paul Anderson comes close to giving them the lead but for a block from Cardiff's Junior Hoilett

Let’s just get this right straight away, Mansfield Town WILL NOT 100% be playing Manchester City as I type right now, they have to first beat Cardiff City, the reward is not ours in divine right, it has to be EARNED.

So please, for the sake of the bigger picture, celebrate the possibilities, but continue things one game at a time.

Looking too far into the distance can seriously hinder you on what is right beneath your feet, which in a nutshell is Cambridge United in Sky Bet League Two – and that for me is the most important thing right now.

Cardiff City in the third round replay doesn’t take place until a week on Tuesday (this could possibly now change when you consider the prize) and so any visions, thoughts or whatever on that game and what could POTENTIALLY follow, need to be quashed right now in order to focus on progressing in Sky Bet League Two.

Picture by Sam Mallorie-Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; The Emirates FA Cup; Cardiff City v Mansfield Town; 6/1/18 KO 15.00; Cardif City Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Mansfield fans at Cardiff

Shoot me down with a million bullets and burning arrows but I’ll boldly say this, progress in League Two is far more important than progress in the FA Cup, I’d be happy if we were beaten by Cardiff so long as we gave it a go.

We matched them over 90 minutes and deserved to win, we created some memories and visited a new ground, it’s enough for me if it were a straight choice between promotion from League Two and one game against Manchester City.

I’m the first to openly criticise some of our form, not to mention the frustration of draws which should have been wins, but above it all – we have lost just once in 19 games in all competitions and are gathering momentum, it is so important now to keep that going and not get swept up in the storm.

Cambridge United are a very good side who for my money are performing below par in League Two, Sean Derry always puts out a side that is tough to breakdown and beat – having all these dreams of blue moons will only make things ten times harder for us, and easier for them.

We can not let that happen, we must not let that happen. Focus is key.

The FA Cup is of course magic.

Look at what the incentive of Liverpool did back in 2012/13 and how that game completely ignited our season. Am I excited? Am I dreaming of the possibilities? Bet your bottom dollar I am.

But those are dreams I don’t want yet because those dreams and possibilities depends on ifs and buts, they depend on hard work and determination.

Can we beat Cardiff City? Yes! We very nearly did it on Saturday and I’ll tell you this – IF we beat Cambridge and make it one loss in 20 and IF Cardiff failed to win on Saturday, leaving them without a win in five, I’d put us favourites against the Welsh outfit.

​But for now... does anyone know where I can get a Cambridge Vs Mansfield half and half scarf?!