Oldest living Mansfield Town player passes away

Mansfield Town’s oldest living player Walter Edwards passed away earlier today at the age of 94.

Born and bred in Mansfield Woodhouse, signed for the club as an amateur in August 1947, turning pro three months later and going on to score five goals in 25 matches for the Stags before joining Leeds United.

Edwards, who had been living with dementia, served in the Army and also had spells with Leeds United, Leicester City and Rochdale before finishing his playing career Boston United.

He retained a huge affection for the Stags and recently returned to the club as a regular attendee of Football in the Community’s weekly Dementia Group, recalling his playing career and sharing photographs and memorabilia with fellow attendees.

Speaking after hearing the news earlier today, head of Community Mark Hemingray said: “It’s a very sad day, it’s heart breaking really.

“First and foremost all at Football in the Community send our condolences to Walt’s family, especially his drand-daughter Gemma, who was proactive in bringing Walt back to the club recently.

“We have known Walt for years, he was a huge part of the early days of Football in the Community, assisting with the Saturday morning clubs by coaching and helping to organise session – he was well respected and loved by everyone.

“Walt was a war veteran and believed in the unity of football. On a personal level I will never forget the stories he would share about both his playing days and army days.

“I’ll always remember getting the opportunity to shake him by the hand, look him in the eye and say thank-you for everything.

“Today the world has lost a true gentleman and the family have lost a loving father and grandfather, he’ll be sorely missed.”