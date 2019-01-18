Notts County v Mansfield Town tickets set to go on sale for Stags fans

Mansfield Town season ticket holders can book their seats for the local derby against Notts County from Monday 21st January (10am).

Stags have received a total allocation of 3,954 tickets for the match at Meadow Lane on Saturday 16th February (1pm kick off).

The club has confirmed the match will be an all-ticket fixture and tickets will not be available to purchase on the day of the game.

Tickets are only available to season ticket holders from Monday 21st January to Thursday 24th January. One ticket per season ticket.

Quarry Lane membership holders, SSA Amber Member and Ollerton Stags members can purchase their tickets on Friday 25th-26th January.

Tickets from One Call Stadium will be sold from the matchday ticket booth – next to the main ticket office - for the initial week of sales.

General sale for tickets will commence at 10am on Monday 28th January and will be sold from the main ticket office and online via www.stagstickets.co.uk .

Ticket prices include £20 (adults), £14 (65+), £14 (18-21), £7 (under 18), £5 (under 16), with special offers for under-12s and under-7s.

Ambulant and wheelchair disabled supporters pay per relevant age category. One carer ticket is available free of charge if on higher or medium rate of disabled living allowance.

Subject to availability, the following will apply:

The last date that the club can post tickets for this fixture is Monday 11th February. Online ticket sales (stagstickets.co.uk) will cease at midnight on Thursday 14th February.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1) but please be aware that phone lines are expected to be extremely busy.

Tickets for this fixture will go off sale from One Call Stadium on Friday 15th February at 3pm.