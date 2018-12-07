Notts County boss Neal Ardley looking for fast start with a win at Mansfield Town

Neal Ardley wants to get his Notts County career off to a flyer with a win at Mansfield Town.

Both sides go in search of the three points for very different reasons, with Notts desperate to get out of the League Two drop zone.

“It would be a brilliant start and get everyone smiling,” said Ardley.

“We have to start chipping away at our target of 55 points so we desperately need to pick up three on Saturday.

“It’s more than that, though. When you come into a club you want to play a part in giving it a lift and I hope this will be the beginning of a very good relationship.

I shouldn’t have to get the players up for it,” he said. “They know the importance of this and I hope the lads want to give the fans something to be proud of.

“If they feel that way then they’re going to play the best they possibly can and everyone will be a hero for the night if we get a result.

“Sometimes you can get carried away in games like this so we’ve got to find the balance between wanting to be competitive in the derby but also stopping them doing what they’re good at and expressing ourselves.”

And the new gaffer wants the travelling fans to get right behind their side and be a 12th man.

“Away fans are always that bit louder,” he added. “If we take a good following they could create a phenomenal buzz.

“My main hope is that we put in a performance which makes the supporters happy and I want the boys to come off the pitch feeling every one of them has represented the club brilliantly.”